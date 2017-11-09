EU proposed new rules for Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline raise tensions

The European Union has proposed to extend its natural gas regulations to offshore pipelines, as German support cools for the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Support has been slipping since the Social Democrats, previously a partner in Chancellor Merkel's coalition government, went into opposition after the party's defeat in the September Bundestag elections.

The project's latest blow came this week when the European Commission unveiled the amendment to the EU's energy rules after a months-long struggle to intervene in the controversial Nord Stream 2 project.

New regulations mean pipeline operator Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) may have to offer some of its capacity to third parties and observe EU laws on “ownership unbundling," which say that a gas pipeline cannot be owned directly by the gas supplier.

The advantage of Nord Stream 2 for Russia and Gazprom is the ability to avoid using a pipeline through Ukraine, one of the main conduits for gas into Europe, and thus save on transit fees.

The project has sparked controversy, as eastern European countries such as Poland say it would further increase Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and bolster alternatives to eastern routes; Russia's gas market share in the EU was 42% last year.

ETFs: RSX, RUSL, RUSS, ERUS