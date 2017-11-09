Real estate becomes Q3's biggest profit center for News Corp.

News Corp. (NWS +2.1% , NWSA +1.6% ) swung to a profit and posted gains across all segments in its Q3 earnings.

Most underlying profit came from digital real estate, though. Overall revenues gained 4.6% and saw a mild positive effect from foreign exchange.

Net income was $87M and total segment EBITDA rose 92% to $249M.

Revenues by segment: News and Information Services, $1.24B (up 2%); Book Publishing, $401M (up 3%); Digital Real Estate Services, $271M (up 20%); Cable Network Programming, $145M (up 13%).

EBITDA by segment: News and Information Services, $73M (up 59%); Book Publishing, $50M (up 4%); Digital Real Estate Services, $95M (up 42%); Cable Network Programming, $27M (up 93%).

The company's annual meeting is coming up next Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET).

