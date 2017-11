MagicJack VocalTec (CALL +47.4% ) -- which vaulted today after news that it's getting acquired by a subsidiary of B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) -- beat revenue expectations in its Q3 earnings.

Net income was $4.2M; adjusted EBITDA came to $5.9M.

Of $21.7M in total revenues, access rights renewal revenues came to $12.8M.

At quarter's end, it had 2M active magicJack subscribers, and activated about 85,000 subs during Q3. Average monthly churn came to 2%.

Cash and equivalents came to $51.3M and no debt.

Press Release