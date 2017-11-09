GM plans Nov. 30 investor event on the 'autonomous future' of driving

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has scheduled an investor event dedicated to self-driving vehicles.

In a webcast on Nov. 30, it will host "our vision for an autonomous future," where it will likely outline plans for commercialization of its technology.

An innovation that seemed a few years away from commercialization is advancing rapidly; Google's Waymo announced this week that its vehicles have been going without human drivers in the Phoenix area, and that it will open those rides up to members of the public soon.