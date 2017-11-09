Vestas -16% misses on Q3 earnings, cuts profit margin guidance

Top wind turbine maker Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY -16.4% ) plunges after reporting an 18% Y/Y drop in Q3 net earnings and cutting its 2017 profit margin outlook amid uncertainty about a proposed U.S. tax reform that could cut support for the industry.

The world's top wind turbine maker says its Q3 operating profit slumped 18% Y/Y to €355M ($412M), well below consensus forecasts, while revenue fell 5.5% to €2.74B, also short of estimates.

Vestas lowers its guidance for full-year sales of 9.5B-10.25B and an EBIT margin of 12%-13% vs. its previous forecast of 9.25B-10.25B and 12%-14%, respectively.

Vestas says it cut its EBIT margin guidance because of additional execution costs and an increased competitive environment.