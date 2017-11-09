California regulators could vote next month on plan to close Diablo Canyon

California's last remaining nuclear plant moves a bit closer to closing after the California Public Utilities Commission yesterday issued a proposal that would approve plans by plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG +0.2% ) to shut it down when its operating licenses expire in 2024 and 2025.

However, PG&E says it “strongly disagrees” with certain changes the regulator's proposal would make in Diablo Canyon's closure; PG&E says it will continue to push for its original agreement.

After deciding that Diablo Canyon had become uneconomical to continue operating, PG&E reached a deal last year to shutter the plant and replace some of the electricity it generates with renewable power and energy efficiency measures.

A majority of the California PUC must approve the plan for it to take effect; a vote could come as early as Dec. 14.