Liberalization of China's financial sector

China has taken a major step toward liberalizing its financial system, saying it will remove foreign ownership limits on banks and asset management companies, while allowing overseas firms to take majority stakes in local securities ventures and insurers.

While the country has already made big strides in opening its equity and bond markets to foreigners, international banks and financial firms have long been frustrated by ownership caps.

