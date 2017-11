Trump delivers speech at APEC summit

"We will make bilateral trade agreements with any Indo-Pacific nation that wants to be our partner," President Trump told leaders at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

"What we will no longer do is enter into large agreements that will make meaningful enforcement practically impossible."

Additionally, Washington will "no longer tolerate the audacious theft of intellectual property and chronic trade abuses."

