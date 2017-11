U.S. stock index futures are heading lower, while the dollar is headed for its biggest weekly drop in a month, as investors fret about tax reform delays.

U.S. Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan that differs from the House's version on several key fronts, including when to slash corporate tax rate, the tax deduction for state and local taxes, and the estate tax.

The House is set to vote on its measure next week, but the Senate's timetable is less clear.