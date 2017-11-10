European advisory group backs AstraZeneca's benralizumab for adults with eosinophilic asthma

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) benralizumab as add-on maintenance treatment in adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma inadequately controlled despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus long-acting beta agonists.

Benralizumab is an anti-interleukin-5 receptor alpha monoclonal antibody that depletes blood and sputum eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Eosinophils are associated with the cause and severity of COPD attacks, as well as asthma.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.