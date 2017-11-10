Reuters: Alibaba will announce US dollar bond sale next week

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) plans a US dollar bond sale this month after a strong quarterly report, according to Reuters.

Sources say Alibaba will announce the sale next week with pricing to occur before November 23.

The company’s last international bond sale was in 2014 with a six-tranche offering at $8B.

Alibaba will head into the offering strengthened by its Singles’ Day sales event, which kicks off Saturday.

