Futures point to weaker open

U.S. stock index futures are heading lower, down about 0.4% , while the dollar is poised for its biggest weekly drop in a month, as investors fret about tax reform.

It comes as President Trump continues his trip across Asia at the APEC summit, where he said the U.S. was only ready to make bilateral deals with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Oil is down 0.1% at $57.11/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1285/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 bps to 2.37%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV