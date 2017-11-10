Neovasc prices equity offering; shares down 10% premarket

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) takes first prize in 2017 for the most convoluted equity offering. It has priced ~6.6M Series A Units and ~19.1M Series B Units at $1.46 per Unit. Gross proceeds should be ~$37.5M.

Each Series A Unit consists of one common share, one Series A Warrant, one Series B Warrant and 0.40 of a Series C Warrant.

Each Series B Unit consists of either one Unit Share or one prefunded Series D Warrant plus one Series A Warrant plus one Series B Warrant plus 0.40 of a Series C Warrant plus a Series F Warrant.

Each five-year Series A Warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common at $1.61. Each two-year Series B Warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common at $1.61. Each whole two-year Series C Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Series C Unit comprised of one common share, one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant.

Each five-year Series D Warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common at $1.46 at a nominal price of $0.01 per Warrant. Each two-year Series F Warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common at $1.61.

Concurrently, the company will execute a private placement of $32.75M of senior secured convertible notes plus Series E Warrants yielding gross proceeds of ~$27.8M. Each Seres E Warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common. The 18-month Notes will be issued at a discounted price of $850 per $1,000 principal amount and will bear no interest (15% in the event of default).