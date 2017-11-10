J.C. Penney rallies as FQ3 not as bad as feared

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) got the bad news out of the way with its earnings warning two weeks ago, so shares are naturally rallying hard following the actual news.

Turns out, comp sales rose 1.7% vs. JCP's guess two weeks ago that they would be up just 0.7%.

Adjusted loss per share of $0.33 was better than the $0.40-$0.45 guidance.

Full-year comp sales are now seen at flat to negative 1%. Adjusted EPS is guided to positive $0.02-$0.08 - the same guidance from two weeks ago.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

Previously: J.C. Penney beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Nov. 10)