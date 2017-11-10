Bitcoin down more than $1K over last two days

The price of the crypto surged through $7,800 two days ago after the suspension of the hard fork software upgrade. But it fell sharply yesterday, and is down another 4% today to $6,800.

In the meantime, the WSJ's Steven Russolillo says tulips, the Internet mania, and the housing bubble have nothing on bitcoin. In the last 15 months, bitcoin has surged nearly eight times as much as the Nasdaq did in the last 15 months of its epic boom.

