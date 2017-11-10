European advisory group backs expanded use for Vertex's Orkambi

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 6 - 11 who have two copies of the F508del mutation, about 3,400 European children.

Previously, ORKAMBI was approved in the EU for CF children at least 12 years old with two copies of the F508del mutation.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.