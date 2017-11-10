Infinity Pharma's lead candidate IPI-549 shows shows positive effect in early-stage monotherapy study but shares down 16% premarket

Investors appear disappointed with early-stage data for Infinity Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:INFI) lead candidate IPI-549. Results from the monotherapy dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/1b study showed a 44% clinical benefit rate which the company says is defined as those who remained on treatment for at least 16 weeks. There was one partial responder, a patient with advanced peritoneal mesothelioma.

The data are being presented today at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

The company is evaluating IPI-549 as a standalone therapy and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. The combination expansion cohorts should be initiated by year-end.

IPI-549 is an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-gamma that plays a key role in inflammation, immunity and cancer.