ArcelorMittal +5% on strong Q3, upbeat global steel outlook

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +4.7% premarket after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations with revenues rising more than 21% to $17.08B from $14.52B a year earlier.

Q3 steel shipments rose 6.8% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q to 21.7M metric tons, shipping more steel in all regions except Europe, but even there the fall was less than the usual seasonal decline near the end of the year; Q3 iron ore shipments climbed 8.1% Y/Y to 15M metric tons.

“Operating conditions continue to improve, with key indicators including the ArcelorMittal weighted PMI implying a positive outlook for 2018,” says CEO Lakshmi Mittal.

Citing improved market conditions, MT says it now expects to increase its FY 2017 investment in working capital to $2B, up from earlier guidance of $1.5B.