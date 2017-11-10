Cheetah Mobile announces Bytedance, Musical.ly merger

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) announces the merger of content aggregator Bytedance and social video app company Musical.ly.

Financial details weren’t disclosed but Bloomberg estimates $800M while The Wall Street Journal has the potential price as high as $1B. Bytedance has a $20B valuation.

Musical.ly has 120M users and has struck deals with major US media companies to produce original content for its young user base

Cheetah Mobile is a leading owner of Bytedance, and the two have an ongoing strategic partnership.

Cheetah Mobile shares are up 3.59% premarket.

