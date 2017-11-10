SunCoke companies tap Rippey as new President/CEO; Henderson to retire

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) announce the retirement of Chairman, CEO and President Frederick Henderson, to be succeeded by former ArcelorMittal executive Michael Rippey as CEO and President effective Dec. 1.

Rippey was President and CEO of ArcelorMittal during 2006-14 and was Chairman in 2014-25; most recently, he was Senior Advisor at Nippon Steel.

Henderson became Chairman and CEO of SXC in 2010 and added the title of President in 2015, and became Chairman and CEO of SXCP in 2012; previously, he was an executive at General Motors.

SXC lead director and governance committee chair John Rowe will become non-Executive Chairman beginning Jan. 1.