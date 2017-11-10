Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Ablynx (Pending:ABLX) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (26% upside) price target by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) assumed with Neutral rating and $150 (11% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) assume with Buy rating and $7 (220% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) resumed with Overweight rating and $295 (15% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) upgraded to Sector Perform with an $86 (2% downside risk) price target by RBC.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) price target raised to $100 (3% upside) from $86 by Needham on brexanolone upside. Upgraded to Buy with a $140 (45% upside) by Chardan Capital Markets.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) upgraded to Buy with a $79 (14% upside) price target by Needham despite possible entry of Amazon into pharmacy. Risk/reward profile attractive.

UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) upgraded to Buy by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) price target raised to $97 (2% downside risk) from $92 by RBC.

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) price target raised to $25 (25% upside) from $24 by Cantor Fitzgerald after FDA OK of Heplisav-B.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) price target raised to $8 (55% upside) from $7 Maxim Group. Shares up 18% premarket.

Puma Biotech (NYSE:PBYI) price target raised to $164 (+29% upside) from $156 by Citigroup after Q3 results.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) downgraded to Neutral with a $2 (27% upside) price target by Roth Capital.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) downgraded to Hold by Maxim Group citing its need to raise capital.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) price target lowered to $7 (17% upside) from $9 by Cantor.