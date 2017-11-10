Overstock gains continue; Davidson analyst sees 60% upside

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) surged by 31% yesterday, helped by Wednesday evening's earnings beat and the idea the company could put its home e-commerce business on the block.

"I hear the Gods of Economics whispering that the best model is a brick-and-click model," says CEO Patrick Byrne.

D.A. Davidson bull Tom Forte is upping his bet, boosting the price target to $85 from $57. In addition to the home e-commerce news, Forte thinks Overstock may be able to unlock the value in its Medici Ventures - a portfolio of nine companies involved with blockchain technology.

Shares are up another 2.3% premarket to $53.60.

Previously: Overstock.com reports Q3 results (Nov. 8)