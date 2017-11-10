European advisory committee selected summary of opinions/actions - November

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) just completed its recent meeting.
Selected Positive Opinions (new drugs):
Orphan Drug-tagged Jorveza (budesonide) for eosinophilic esophagitis. Sponsor: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH.
Orphan Drug-tagged Prevymis (letermovir) for preventing CMV reactivation and disease in patients receiving immunosuppressive drugs following HSCT. Sponsor: Merck (approved yesterday in the U.S.).
Adynovi (rurioctocog alfa pegol) for hemophilia A in patients at least 12 years old. Sponsor: Baxalta Innovations GmbH.
Intrarosa (prasterone) for vulvar and vaginal atrophy in postmenopausal women. Sponsor: Endoceutics Ltd.
Selected positive Opinions (new uses of approved drugs):
Adcentris (brentuximab vedotin): Adults with CD30+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Sponsor: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).
Genvoya (E/C/F/TAF): For HIV-1 infection in patients as young as six years old who weigh at least 25 kg for whom alternative regimens are unsuitable. Sponsor: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).