European advisory committee selected summary of opinions/actions - November

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) just completed its recent meeting.

Selected Positive Opinions (new drugs):

Orphan Drug-tagged Jorveza (budesonide) for eosinophilic esophagitis. Sponsor: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH.

Orphan Drug-tagged Prevymis (letermovir) for preventing CMV reactivation and disease in patients receiving immunosuppressive drugs following HSCT. Sponsor: Merck (approved yesterday in the U.S.).

Adynovi (rurioctocog alfa pegol) for hemophilia A in patients at least 12 years old. Sponsor: Baxalta Innovations GmbH.

Intrarosa (prasterone) for vulvar and vaginal atrophy in postmenopausal women. Sponsor: Endoceutics Ltd.

Selected positive Opinions (new uses of approved drugs):

Adcentris (brentuximab vedotin): Adults with CD30+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Sponsor: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Genvoya (E/C/F/TAF): For HIV-1 infection in patients as young as six years old who weigh at least 25 kg for whom alternative regimens are unsuitable. Sponsor: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).