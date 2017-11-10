Canadian Solar upped to Buy at Roth amid 'overwhelming sense of cynicism'

|About: Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)|By:, SA News Editor

Canadian Solar (CSIQ +7.2%) opens higher after Roth Capital upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises its price target to $24 from $15, seeing an attractive entry point for investors after CSIQ sank 11% yesterday following disappointing Q3 earnings.

Roth believes an "overwhelming sense of cynicism" is now priced in and sees "real asset value" at CSIQ, as the firm's sum-of-the-parts analysis suggests the stock should be worth $24; the company's Japanese portfolio alone is worth $9/share, the firm says.

Roth also expects a balance sheet transformation at CSIQ over the next six months.