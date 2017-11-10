Australian court OKs CBS buyout of Ten Network

An Australian court has given approval to a buyout of Ten Network Holdings by CBS (CBS +0.3% ), leaving regulatory sign-off as the final hurdle to the deal.

CBS swooped in on the bankrupt broadcaster and thwarted a bid from Fox Chairman Lachlan Murdoch after Ten's creditors voted to go with CBS.

Three small shareholders had challenged the transfer of Ten shares to CBS; Murdoch, having lost in court two months ago, didn't contest the transfer today.

The deal needs final clearance (widely expected) from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.