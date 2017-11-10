Stocks slip in early trading, on pace for weekly loss

The major U.S. stock market indexes extend yesterday's declines with modest losses in today's early action, as investors continue to digest the Senate's tax bill released yesterday; S&P and Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.8% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

More than half of the S&P's 11 sectors are trading in the red this morning, with health care ( -0.6% ), energy ( -0.6% ) and utilities ( -0.5% ) the weakest groups.

Within the Dow, Disney is easily the top performer, +3.2% despite reporting below consensus earnings and revenues after yesterday's close.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA +4.3% and J.C. Penney +15.5% after both companies beat earnings and sales expectations.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, sending yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is up by 5 bps at 2.38%.

U.S. crude oil flat at $57.16/bbl.