Bristol-Myers' Odivo + BMS-986205 shows positive effect in early-stage study in advanced cancers

Results from a Phase 1/2a dose-escalation and expansion study, CA017-003, evaluating the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.3% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) and IDO1 inhibitor BMS-986205 in advanced cancers showed a treatment effect. The data will be presented tomorrow, November 11, at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

In the bladder cancer cohort (heavily pretreated), the objective response rate (ORR) was 32% (n=8/25) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 44% (n=11/25).

In the cervical cancer cohort, ORR was 14% (n=3/22) and DCR was 64% (n=14/22).

In patients with PD-L1 expression levels at least 1%, ORR rates in bladder and cervical cancer were 46% (n=6/13) and 25% (n=3/12), respectively.

In patients with PD-L1 expression below 1%, ORR in bladder cancer was 22% (n=2/9). No response was observed in cervical cancer patients (n=0/7).

IDO1 is an enzyme that breaks down an amino acid called tryptophan which fuels cancer-killing T cells. Tumors that overexpress IDO1 resist immune response because T cells lack the fuel to respond adequately.