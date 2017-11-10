Junk bond decline halted for now

"Looking like JNK was right, per usual," tweeted Jeff Gundlach, who a few days ago pointed out the big divergence over the past two weeks between high-yield prices (down) and stocks (up).

In truth, it was the most minor of corrections for junk, and to this point there's been an even more minor correction in equities.

Both JNK and HYG are modestly higher today.

