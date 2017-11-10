Chinese deal to assist in $43B Alaska LNG export project far from certain

Analysts are skeptical that a preliminary agreement with China's Sinopec (SNP -0.8% ) for the $43B development of a major liquefied natural gas export project in Alaska will ever come to fruition, announced yesterday during Pres. Trump's visit to Beijing.

“This is a typical announcement that comes out of these big summits,” lacking any details on financing or how much LNG might be purchased and for how long, says Jason Feer of energy consultancy Poten & Partners.

With planned output of ~20M metric tons/year, Alaska LNG would need to sign several major offtake deals, likely with customers beyond just China, before it can secure financing for construction, analysts say.

“This joint development agreement is really non-binding and allows Sinopec the ability to quietly back out down the road,” says Genscape analyst Jason Lord.

Still, the Alaska project offers favorable shipping logistics for Asian buyers, a big reason why an $84B Chinese pledge to help West Virginia build new gas-fired power plants and complexes to store the fuel and chemical plants to help turn it into plastics is even less likely to materialize.