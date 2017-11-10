Magal awarded ~$3.5M in contracts for Integrated Security Solutions for airports

Magal Security Systems (MAGS +1.2% ) recently received orders totalling approximately $3.5M for integrated security solutions and maintenance for several major and international airports, including Barcelona Airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Saar Koursh, CEO of Magal, commented: "We are proud to have been selected to protect a number of the world's leading international airports. Barcelona now joins other leading international airports including New Delhi, Munich, Nairobi and Tel Aviv as satisfied customers that have entrusted their security to Magal and continue to order from us. These customers recognize our unique offerings and are important references for us in the airport security vertical market. We look forward to receiving further orders such as these in the future."

Press Release