Colgate-Palmolive settles lawsuit over asbestos in talc-based products

Colgate-Palmolive (CL +0.1% ) agrees to settle a lawsuit claiming its talcum powder products caused a woman to develop mesothelioma, a fatal lung disease related to asbestos exposure; financial terms are not disclosed.

Court filings say CL moved to resolve the lawsuit to avoid a trial.

Manufacturers such as CL and Johnson & Johnson confront a growing number of claims that their talc-based products pose a cancer threat: CL has said more than 170 cases accuse it of selling powder containing asbestos - it has settled 43 of the cases YTD - and J&J is facing more than 5,500 claims that its iconic baby powder caused ovarian cancer in women.