Mesoblast's MPC therapy shows durable effect in mid-stage RA study; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Mesoblast Limited (MESO +2% ) was up over 9% early in the session in response to positive results from a 48-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its proprietary mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs) over 52 weeks in patients with refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The data were presented at the ACR Annual Meeting in San Diego.

A single intravenous MPC infusion improved clinical symptoms, function, disease activity and patient-reported outcomes. The 2M MPC/kg dose produced the best responses although specific numerical results are not disclosed.

The most significant benefits over 52 weeks were observed in RA patients who has failed less than three prior lines of biologic treatment.