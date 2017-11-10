Kohl's seen as well-positioned for holiday season in Baird upgrade

Kohl's (KSS +3% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $47 price target at Baird, which says the company is well positioned for the upcoming holiday season thanks to an improving product portfolio and strong loyalty position

Meanwhile, cost savings and inventory reduction initiatives provide strong near-term visibility into KSS's free cash flow.

Even if its thesis is wrong, the firm still sees KSS as favorable because of a 5%-plus dividend yield, buybacks and takeout speculation protecting downside.

"Looking ahead, we believe a more pragmatic growth outlook from management, aggressive actions on the cost front, and momentum with traffic and omni-channel initiatives result in better risk/reward for shares," according to Baird.