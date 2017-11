Open interest in WTI oil futures contracts at the NYMEX is up 10% over last two weeks - the fastest surge since March 2010, according to Bloomberg.

"It's immense," says one broker. “I really do think it’s fund- linked. Why wouldn’t they put their money into the oil market?”

WTI oil today is higher by 0.1% to $57.24 per barrel. USO +0.45% .

