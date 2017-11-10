Wheaton Precious Metals -3% as production declines dent Q3 results

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM -3.4% ) is lower after posting in-line Q3 earnings on 13% lower revenues vs. a year ago, as lower attributable production and lower metals prices weighed on the bottom line.

WPM says it sold 5.8M oz. of silver, 6% lower than in the year-ago quarter, and 82.5K oz. of gold, down 3% Y/Y; the average realized silver price fell 14% Y/Y to $16.87/oz. and the average realized gold price slipped 4% to $1,283/oz,

WPM attributes the reduced silver output to 17% lower silver production from Primero Mining’s struggling San Dimas mine in Mexico and an 18% drop in silver output at Hudbay's Constancia mine in Peru.

For the full year, WPM estimates attributable production of 28M silver oz. and 340K gold oz..