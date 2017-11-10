Reuters: Amazon job ads suggest European insurance expansion

Job listings lead to speculation that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will soon make a stronger insurance push into Europe, according to Reuters.

The tech giant launched warranty extension service Amazon Protect in Europe last year. Protect is Amazon’s only global insurance business.

Job ads appearing on LinkedIn and other online job portals say the company seeks workers for “a palette of new services” in the EU product insurance arm.

Amazon has made no public comment on the matter so far.

