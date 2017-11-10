Telecom Italia -1.5% as higher costs ding earnings

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) is off 1.5% in U.S. trading after its Q3 earnings showed declining income hit by litigation and severance costs as part of ongoing drama with France's Vivendi.

EBITDA fell 2.5% to €2.1B, missing an expected €2.2B, despite revenues that gained more than 2%. Other operating expenses increased to €357M from a year-ago €256M; nonrecurring charges of €127M covered litigation, regulatory and severance items (which may include a €25M severance package given to outsted chief Flavio Cattaneo).

Regulatory fights have increased for the company, as Italy has been exercising a "golden power" that allows it a veto of some company decisions after it was ruled TI represented a strategic interest for Italy.

