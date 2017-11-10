Inovio cancer candidates show positive effect in early-stage studies; shares ahead 4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +4.1% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results for two of its cancer candidates in Phase 1 studies. The data were presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

INO-3112 (now MEDI0457 by licensee AstraZeneca), a T-cell activation immunotherapy, showed antigen-specific T-cell stimulation, including a complete response in a patient with head and neck cancer who also received Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab).

INO-1400, an hTERT-targeting immunotherapy, generated hTERT-specific IFN-γ-secreting T cells which suggests an ability to surmount immune tolerance. High levels of hTERT (human telomerase reverse transcriptase) have been observed in a range of tumor types.