Tesla's junk paper slips further

The company's eagerly bought up $1.8B August bond offering priced to yield just 5.3%, and quickly slipped below par. The bonds, however, had managed to hold above $0.97 on the dollar for most of October.

November hasn't been as kind, and the eight-year paper today traded down to below $0.94, or a yield of 6.32% - nearly 400 basis points above comparable maturity Treasurys.

"Third-quarter results put some pressure on the cash flow needs," says CFRA's Efraim Levy, meaning sweet deals - whether through an equity or debt offering - won't come as easily.