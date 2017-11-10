Pengrowth Energy -14% as production declines drag down Q3 results

Pengrowth Energy (PGH -14.4% ) plunges after reporting a Q3 net loss nearly triple the loss in the year-ago period and a 37% Y/Y revenue reduction.

PGH says Q3 production fell 36% Y/Y to slightly more than 35K boe/day from more than 55K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, citing sold properties, natural declines and lower volumes due to planned maintenance activities on existing properties.

RBC Capital downgrades shares to Underperform from Sector Perform until visibility improves; the firm sees PGH's remaining investment options as attractive following a prolonged restructuring process but funding Lindbergh Phase 2 is a tall order (source: Briefing.com).