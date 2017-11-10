U.S. discussing sale of F-35s to Persian Gulf allies, Air Force official says

The U.S. is in talks to sell F-35 fighter jets to Persian Gulf partner nations, says a senior U.S. military official during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“Discussion is ongoing now with the new administration on selling F-35s to partner nations that need them, that require them,” says U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Stephen Wilson.

Separately, Norway has received the first three of 40 F-35 fighters it ordered from Lockheed Martin (LMT) as part of efforts to strengthen its air force.

Norway has committed to order 40 of the planes, with an option for another 12; the estimated cost of acquiring 52 new combat aircraft would be NOK67.9B ($8.36B) in 2015 values.