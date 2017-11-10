Disney rebounds as it shifts focus to streaming plans

Rebounding from a disappointing earnings report, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 2.6% today as analysts digest news from its earnings call on its streaming-video plans as well as yet another trilogy of Star Wars films.

Bob Iger revealed plans to roll out the ESPN Plus streaming service in the spring, and suggested the company might pursue early uptake of 2019's Disney-branded streaming service by pricing it "substantially" cheaper than Netflix (NFLX -1.9% ) -- though acknowledging it will have much less content than Netflix at first.

The company's making the right steps with its plans to target evolving media consumers with the two streaming services, JPMorgan's Alexia Quadrani says. The next two fiscal years look good for the film slate as well, she notes, with a pair of Star Wars canon films yet ahead, and another trilogy on the way along with stand-alone films like Solo. She has an Overweight rating and $125 price target, implying 19% upside.

Goldman Sachs kept the company at Conviction Buy and raised its price target to $120 from $115, noting trends are improving at ESPN.

Macquarie hoped for more clarity on 2018, and has raised its price target to $100 (current price is $105.38). And Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating.