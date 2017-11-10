PG&E did not start worst California wildfires, legal filing says

PG&E (PCG +0.8% ) says the deadliest and most destructive of last month’s northern California wildfires may have been started by electrical equipment it did not own or install, according to a legal filing.

According to the SF Chronicle, the filing says that while fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Tubbs Fire, which destroyed entire neighborhoods of Santa Rosa, “preliminary investigations suggest that this fire might have been caused by electrical equipment that was owned, installed and maintained by a third party.”

The filing, which comes in response to several wildfire related lawsuits against PG&E, reportedly offers no supporting evidence for the claim other than referring to an incident report the company submitted to state regulators in the wake of the fires.