Arena completes enrollment in mid-stage etrasimod study in UC; shares up 1%

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA +1.4% ) hits the enrollment target of 157 subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating etrasimod in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

The primary endpoint is the improvement in UC symptoms as measured by Mayo Clinic Score at week 12 compared to placebo. Topline results should be available in Q1 2018.

Etrasimod (APD334) is an orally available next-generation sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator. Selected binding to subtype S1PR1 leads to anti-inflammatory activity by its (theorized) interference with the migration of a specific subset of activated lymphocytes to sites of inflammation.