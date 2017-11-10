Anthera continues up move after completing enrollment in late-stage Sollpura study; shares ahead 9%

Nano cap Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH +8.6% ) adds to yesterday's breakout on triple normal volume. Shares have jumped ~ 30% since then after the company announced the completion of enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, RESULT, assessing Sollpura for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) caused by cystic fibrosis.

The primary endpoint is non-inferiority to porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) [J&J's PANCREAZE (pancrelipase)] at week 8 as measured by coefficient of fat absorption (CFA). Topline results should be available in Q1 2018.

An earlier Phase 3 study, SOLUTION, failed to achieve the same endpoint.

Sollpura is a non-porcine PERT containing a proprietary engineered cross-linked formulation of crystalline lipase, crystalline protease and amorphous amylase. The company says its solubility and stability offers a more patient-friendly alternative for those who cannot swallow multiple pills or require gastric tubes in order to maintain their nutritional health.

Previously: Anthera drops 66% as Sollpura misses study target (Dec. 27, 2016)