GE's sum-of-the-parts valuation not the solution to woes, analyst says

General Electric (GE +1.8% ) pushes back above $20 in today's trade but Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna thinks shares may have more downside ahead, as the firm reiterates its Market Perform rating on the stock.

Khanna says his sum-of-the-parts analysis puts GE's breakup value at $11-$15, meaning such a move would be a "value destructive proposition."

"We see no economic argument for a full-scale break-up of the company, and thus no quick fix for the stock," Khanna writes. "The turnaround will take time, and... the eventual FCF/share recovery will be to a lower level than commonly perceived."