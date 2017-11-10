Facebook targets Yelp with revamped Facebook Local

Facebook's (FB -0.4% ) latest assimilation target appears to be Yelp (YELP -0.2% ), as Facebook today relaunches its old Events app as Facebook Local.

While the Events app didn't get much traction helping Facebook users keep track of invitations, the new app has a focus on surfacing places to visit, leveraging the power of users' so-called social graph.

This means the ability to search for restaurants, coffee, bars and other locations based on Facebook friends' opinions rather than Yelp users.

Facebook also says it's expanding sales platform Marketplace to include home and apartment rentals. Users will be able to search with a variety of customer filters and view 360-degree photos in listings.

That latter move is in partnership with Apartment List and Zumper.