Zoe's Kitchen +11.8% after mixed Q3, in-line guidance

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) shares are up 11.8% after the Q3 results beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. FY17 guidance has revenue from $314M to $316M compared to the $316.28M consensus.

Key metrics: comp restaurant sales, -0.5% (due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma) ; new company-owned stores, 11; restaurant contribution margin, 18.8%.

Financials: Adjusted EBITDA, $6.9M (+4.7% Y/Y); operating expenses, $76.6M; cash and equivalents, $4.6M; total debt, $42.1M.

More FY17 guidance: comp restaurant sales, -2% to -2.5%; new company-owned stores, 38 to 40; restaurant contribution margin, 18.3% to 18.5%.

