YPF to hike crude investment as Argentina cuts natural gas subsidies

YPF (YPF -4.5% ) officials say they are disappointed by cuts in natural gas production subsidies from Argentina's government and plan to re-allocate investment toward crude oil production.

The Argentine state-run company may reduce investment in unconventional gas production in areas where it cannot obtain the full subsidy price of $7.50/MMBtu, CFO Daniel Gonzalez told investors during its earnings conference call.

The government's incentive program providing a minimum price to nat gas production above a pre-determined decline rate expires at the end of this year, and the subsidies then will be available only for unconventional gas production in the Neuquen Basin, home of the Vaca Muerta shale play.

Gonzalez says the change will benefit YPF’s pilot projects in Vaca Muerta but hurt in areas already in production.