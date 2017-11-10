Reuters: Ahead of big overhaul, GE laying off software/sales staff

General Electric (GE +1.7% ) is cutting sales staff and other software employees ahead of an expected Monday overhaul announcement from new CEO John Flannery, Reuters reports.

About 100 salespeople in the Americas are affected by layoffs at GE Digital, including those selling the company's Predix software, according to the report.

Flannery has been expected to cut corporate staff at Boston headquarters, and Reuters says those reductions have begun as well.

Cuts at the digital business (which employs about 13,000) aren't just touching sales staff but also software developers.

